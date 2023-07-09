Chester police investigate shooting incident

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTER, P.A. (WBTV) - The Chester Police department are investigating a shooting.

Authorities say that the shooting began shortly after 10:00 p.m. on West End Street near Highway 321.

This is an ongoing investigation and so far no one has been reported injured.

