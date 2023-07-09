Charlotte non-profit hosts annual event to unite the community and fight against gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, Charlotte non-profit Team TruBlue hosted its 9th annual Boulevard Homes and Little Rock reunion and softball game at the Tuckaseegee Recreational Center in an effort to stop the violence in the community.

Both were two neighborhoods plagued with violence.

[‘We are family’: Annual event continues to promote love, unity in Charlotte community]

Before the game, Will Adams the founder of Team TruBlue led those who came out in a balloon release in honor of his son and others who lost their lives to gun violence.

“It’s about just showing the city that we can come together in love. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you come from this side of town or that side of town, it just means wherever you are we need to put these guns down and stop all this violence and get back to loving one another,” shared Adams.

While participants played softball, on-lookers were able to enjoy music and food.

Jonathan Campbell was one of the players on the field Saturday. He shared that he has participated in the softball game each year since it started. For Campbell, this year the message of the event echoed a little differently. Campbell said he lost his brother 21-year-old Paul Tate Jr. three weeks ago to gun violence.

[16-year-old charged with murder after deadly northwest Charlotte shooting]

“He was at the hookah store over there on Mt. Holly-Huntersville and got into it with one of the guys and one of the guys ended up pulling his gun out and shot him in the head. He was supposed to go to Livingstone College for basketball. Sad enough they took that away from him. He use to come out here almost every year, he loved things like this so it was sad to see him go,” shared Campbell.

For Adams, the event is something he looks forward to hosting each year and hopes it will help spread the message of unity.

“It’s something when you see all these people out here. You know, just to show love. I often think what if my son never got killed would this be happening? This means so much to me,” said Adams.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.