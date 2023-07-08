PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Storms leave about 6K customers without power

More scattered storms could pop up around the area throughout the evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost 6,000 Duke Energy customers across the Charlotte area are without power after storms rolled through Saturday afternoon.

According to Duke, power is expected to return around 7:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for Mecklenburg County.

The chances for severe thunderstorms will increase on Sunday ahead of a cold front until then, expect more heat and humidity for today.

Sunday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day ahead of more expected storms. Some may be severe.

