Miles Bridges signs Hornets qualifying offer

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Press release provided by the Charlotte Hornets

July 7, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak today announced that restricted free agent Miles Bridges has signed his Qualifying Offer, which allows him to play for the Hornets on a one-year contract for the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Throughout this process, we have taken a measured and serious approach,” said Kupchak. “Several factors played a part in our decision to bring Miles back, including the conclusion of the legal process, the results of the NBA’s investigation and Miles’ commitment to counseling and community service. Our five-year relationship with Miles has allowed for open and honest dialogue. He has shown remorse, indicated that he has learned from this situation and expressed that it will not happen again. We look forward to Miles rejoining our team.”

“I sincerely apologize for the pain, embarrassment and disappointment that last year’s incident caused so many people,” said Bridges. “Time away from the game allowed me to reflect, immerse myself in therapy and prioritize becoming a better person - someone my family and peers can be proud of. I’m grateful to the Hornets and the NBA community for giving me a second chance - most people don’t ever get one and I understand those questioning whether I deserve one. I will do everything I can to earn back the trust and confidence of my teammates, coaches, the Hornets organization and staff, fans, and the Charlotte community. I’m ready to return to work and can’t wait to rejoin my Hornets teammates.”

For his career, Bridges has appeared in 291 games (188 starts) and averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Bridges set career highs in the 2021-22 season with 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per game across 80 appearances (all starts). He was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (12th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft and acquired by the Hornets in a draft night trade.

