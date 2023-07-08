PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to authorities. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a person is dead after a tractor-trailer and a golf cart crashed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Highway 19 near the Conway area.

Authorities said the driver of the golf cart was attempting to drive east on Adrian Highway to cross Highway 19 when a tractor-trailer struck the cart.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene, the highway patrol said. The driver was identified by the Horry County coroner’s office as 47-year-old Jason Cook.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver of the tractor-trailer but said that person was uninjured.

Roads were closed at the scene of the crash for about three hours.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Augustine (left) and Mildred Chestnut (right).
Parents wanted for abusing 4-month-old arrested in Mint Hill
Police are investigating a homicide on Foxford Place in east Charlotte. They say the victim is...
Police: Woman dead in northeast Charlotte shooting
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Cooper signs ‘Pretrial Integrity Act’ into law in NC
Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler
Amber Alert canceled for N.C. toddler
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse...
North Carolina church partially collapses after gas explosion, firefighters say

Latest News

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama
(Left) Jocelyn Jacobs and (Right) Maria Gunn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport
Tomorrow into Monday a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible for Sunday, Cold front early next week