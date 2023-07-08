First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible for Sunday, Cold front early next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chances for severe thunderstorms will increase on Sunday ahead of a cold front until then, a few more isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through this evening.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday : Warm, showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

Monday : Showers & storms likely

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.

After an afternoon of widely scattered showers and storms, tonight is trending towards being a quieter night. Tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible early. Overnight, there will be some areas of patchy fog that develop otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow into Monday a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Sunday’s highs will top out in the upper 80s and Monday’s highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. Behind the cold front, some slightly drier air will move into our area, but highs will still climb into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

