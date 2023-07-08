PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible for Sunday, Cold front early next week

Tomorrow into Monday a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread showers and storms.
Caption
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chances for severe thunderstorms will increase on Sunday ahead of a cold front until then, a few more isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through this evening.

  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday:  Warm, showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible
  • Monday:  Showers & storms likely
  • Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, hot.

After an afternoon of widely scattered showers and storms, tonight is trending towards being a quieter night.  Tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible early.  Overnight, there will be some areas of patchy fog that develop otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow into Monday a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread showers and storms.  Some storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.  Sunday’s highs will top out in the upper 80s and Monday’s highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.  Behind the cold front, some slightly drier air will move into our area, but highs will still climb into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.  Some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Augustine (left) and Mildred Chestnut (right).
Parents wanted for abusing 4-month-old arrested in Mint Hill
Police are investigating a homicide on Foxford Place in east Charlotte. They say the victim is...
Police: Woman dead in northeast Charlotte shooting
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Cooper signs ‘Pretrial Integrity Act’ into law in NC
Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler
Amber Alert canceled for N.C. toddler
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse...
North Carolina church partially collapses after gas explosion, firefighters say

Latest News

(Left) Jocelyn Jacobs and (Right) Maria Gunn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old
Tomorrow into Monday a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible for Sunday, Cold front early next week
FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup...
Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home