First Alert Weather Day: Rising temperatures, scattered storms heading into new week

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weekend Forecast: Hot, humid, scattered storms. First Alert Weather Day now in place for Sunday.

  • SATURDAY: Low 90s, scattered late day storms
  • SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day, severe storms possible
  • MONDAY: Cooler, still unsettled at times

Our summery pattern continues as we approach the second weekend of July! Temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s Saturday morning with patchy dense fog possible. Much of the day will be dry, but by the afternoon hours, high temperatures will top out in the low 90s with scattered storms developing across portions of the area. Be sure to move your plans indoors if you hear any rumbles of thunder!

Sunday will feature morning lows in the low 70s as well with high temperatures on either side of the 90-degree mark. Scattered to numerous storms are likely on Sunday and some of those could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are our main concerns with any storms that do intensify, and a First Alert Weather Day is now in place.

The cold front responsible for Sunday’s storms will be pushing east into the start of the upcoming work week and will keep the chance for scattered storms in the forecast for parts of the area. Highs will only make it into the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon.

Drier and sunnier conditions return behind the front, leading to a hot Tuesday and Wednesday forecast!

