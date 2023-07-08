First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday ahead of potentially severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chances for severe thunderstorms will increase on Sunday ahead of a cold front until then, expect more heat and humidity for today along with some pop-up storms.

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Warm, showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

Monday: Showers & storms likely.

Get ready for another day of heat and humidity. Most of today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy but in the afternoon, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Today’s highs will climb into the low to mid-90s; expect heat index values as high as 100.

Saturday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible early otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow into Monday a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Sunday’s highs will top out in the upper 80s and Monday’s highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. The lower 90s will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

