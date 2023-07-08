PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania. (Credit: City of Warren Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

