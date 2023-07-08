PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 3-year-old

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101.
Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler
Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old from Belhaven, N.C.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler, 3, was last seen Friday.

She is believed to be with Stephanie Lee Spencer, 54. According to NCMEC, Spencer walks with a limp and her left pinky finger is bent.

Stephanie Lee Spencer
Stephanie Lee Spencer(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Tyler is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 2″ tall and weighs around 30 pounds. According to NCEMEC’s description, “Her cheeks are chubby and she possibly has a mosquito bite on her left cheek.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101.

