AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old

Jacobs was last seen in Pembroke, suspect is believed to be heading to Alabama.
(Left) Jocelyn Jacobs and (Right) Maria Gunn
(Left) Jocelyn Jacobs and (Right) Maria Gunn(n/a)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTV) - Robeson County Sheriff’s are on the lookout for a missing girl from Pembroke.

Authorities say that 15-year-old Jocelyn Jacobs was last seen on the 100 Block of Alvin Road in Pembroke, NC.

According to officials 37-year-old Maria Gunn is the suspect involved with the missing teenager and is heading towards Alabama.

Gunn was last seen driving a White Ford Explorer with an Alabama license plate.

Jacobs was last seen in Pembroke, suspect is believed to be heading to Alabama.(North Carolina Center For Missing Persons)

If you have any information regarding the missing child, the Robeson County Sheriff’s office ask you to contact them as soon as possible.

