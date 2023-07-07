PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift’s home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It’s unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
Union County Sheriff's deputies found 18-year-old Jacob Williamson's body in Monroe after he...
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
More than 12,000 PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have been discovered.
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Sheriff: K-9 passed away inside of hot patrol car after engine shut off
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s K-9 died of heat exhaustion following ‘accident’
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte.
Police: One dead in east Charlotte shooting
Brandon Augustine (left) and Mildred Chestnut (right).
Child suffered ‘extensive brain injuries’ in abuse case, CMPD says
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook.
Viral license plate deemed inappropriate recalled by state DMV
A portion of Charlotte Preparatory School was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.
Charlotte Prep to resume summer camps, secures temporary classrooms after massive fire