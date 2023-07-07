PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Week wraps up with more hot temperatures before rain moves in Monday

Friday will be another hot day, with highs around 90 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will end with more hot temperatures and storms chances, before a front moves in Monday, bringing rain and slightly cooler weather.

  • Today: AM fog possible, afternoon/evening storms with highs around 90 degrees
  • Weekend: Sun and clouds with scattered afternoon/evening storms
  • Next Week: Front Monday brings rain and change in weather pattern

Some dense fog will be possible this morning, otherwise the skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures running around 70 degrees before warming up later in the day.

Caption

Most of today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s, but the chances for storms will increase in the afternoon/evening.

Over the weekend, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Monday, a front will approach and move through the area, bringing widespread showers and storms. They will develop across the Carolinas on Monday; expect highs in the mid 80s.

The lower 90s will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The break in our rain chances will not last long. The afternoon and evening storm chances will return for the end of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
Union County Sheriff's deputies found 18-year-old Jacob Williamson's body in Monroe after he...
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
More than 12,000 PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have been discovered.
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Sheriff: K-9 passed away inside of hot patrol car after engine shut off
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s K-9 died of heat exhaustion following ‘accident’
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

The Heat Index will reach nearly 100 degrees in the Charlotte area on Friday.
Week wraps up with more hot temperatures before rain moves in Monday
Thursday evening Charlotte area forecast
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend