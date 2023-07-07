Week wraps up with more hot temperatures before rain moves in Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will end with more hot temperatures and storms chances, before a front moves in Monday, bringing rain and slightly cooler weather.

Today: AM fog possible, afternoon/evening storms with highs around 90 degrees

Weekend: Sun and clouds with scattered afternoon/evening storms

Next Week: Front Monday brings rain and change in weather pattern

Some dense fog will be possible this morning, otherwise the skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures running around 70 degrees before warming up later in the day.

Most of today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s, but the chances for storms will increase in the afternoon/evening.

Over the weekend, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Monday, a front will approach and move through the area, bringing widespread showers and storms. They will develop across the Carolinas on Monday; expect highs in the mid 80s.

The lower 90s will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The break in our rain chances will not last long. The afternoon and evening storm chances will return for the end of next week.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

