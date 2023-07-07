PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
UNC offers free tuition for some students after Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court’s decision has left millions of borrowers with questions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting with the incoming class in 2024, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will provide free tuition and required fees for incoming undergraduates from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 per year.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz made the decision after the Supreme Court ruled last week that the university’s admissions practices were unconstitutional.

In the release Friday, Guskiewicz said UNC would comply with the high court’s decision but would expand opportunities.

“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Guskiewicz said in the release.

UNC has hired additional outreach officers who are serving in under-resourced communities to spread awareness about the university’s affordability.

“Our responsibility to comply with the law does not mean we will abandon our fundamental values as a university. We are and will remain passionately public, and we will ensure that every student who earns admission to Carolina can come here and thrive,” Guskiewicz said in the release.

The Supreme Court had twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.

At arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978.

Lower courts also had upheld the programs at UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

