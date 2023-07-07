Top 2 picks in NBA Draft to meet when Hornets, Spurs square off in Summer League matchup

LAS VEGAS (WBTV) - The top-two picks from last month’s NBA Draft will face off when the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs matchup in Summer League play on Friday night.

It has been just over two weeks since the Spurs made Frenchman Victor Wembanyama the first pick in the draft, one selection ahead of the Hornets’ decision to take Alabama’s Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall.

While Wembanyama has yet to take the court this summer, Miller already has two appearances under his belt, posting 18 points in his summer debut.

The young Charlotte forward, who exited college as one of the top scorers in the country, has shot the ball well during his first two contests. He has made 6 of 13 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 from three-point range.

Despite the obvious offensive potential Miller possesses, turnovers have been an area of concern through two games. He has committed nine in his brief stint in summer play.

For the Spurs, their top pick will get his first taste of Summer League action on Friday night. The 7-foot-5 center is coming into the league as one of the most hyped-up prospects since LeBron James in the early 2000s.

In his lone season with the Metropolitans 92 in the French LNB Pro A league, Wembanyama averaged nearly 22 points and more than 10 rebounds per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

He was the obvious favorite to be the first pick throughout the entire draft process, and enters Summer League play as the odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors during the upcoming season.

Other players worth keeping an eye on in Friday’s matchup include Charlotte rookie guards Nick Smith Jr. and Amari Bailey. Recent Hornets draft picks James Bouknight and Kai Jones are also on the Summer League roster.

For San Antonio, former Pitt Panthers star Justin Champagnie has impressed through two games, posting a combined 60 points in the performances. Last year’s first-round pick, Malaki Branham, also played well in his summer debut, scoring 32 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Spurs and Hornets previously played each other on Monday, in what was the first game for either squad this summer.

San Antonio has won both of its contests, while Charlotte has lost both.

Friday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

