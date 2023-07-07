PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Suspects taken into custody after chase ends on I-77

During the chase, police deployed stop sticks and deflated two tires, but the pursuit continued into Mecklenburg County.
Two suspects with outstanding felony larceny warrants are in custody after leading police on a chase Thursday.
Two suspects with outstanding felony larceny warrants are in custody after leading police on a chase Thursday.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects with outstanding felony larceny warrants are in custody after leading police on a chase Thursday.

The suspects’ vehicle was located by Mooresville officers about 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the Village at Byers Creek shopping center, when the driver fled east on Highway 150/River Highway and south I-77, according to a news release.

During the chase, police deployed stop sticks and deflated two tires, but the pursuit continued into Mecklenburg County, according to the release. The pursuit ended near Exit 23 on I-77, where the suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Avone Williams, 22, of Charlotte was charged with felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny and destruction of evidence. Williams was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.

Rasean Mustipher, 32, of Charlotte was charged with felony flee to elude, felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, aggressive driving, driving while license revoked, driving left of center and failing to stop at a red light. Mustipher was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center under a $55,000 secured bond.

After taking the suspects into custody, officers learned the suspects had committed additional larcenies at Harris Teeter (more than $2,000 in merchandise) and Walgreens (more than $300 in merchandise), according to the release.

