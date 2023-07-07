Study highlights affordability of living in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new study highlights the affordability of living in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Economic Development Council.

Last month, the Council for Community and Economic Research unveiled their highly anticipated Q1 2023 Cost of Living Index publication. The latest release provided insightful information regarding Rowan County’s cost of living, painting a vivid picture of its affordability.

According to the report, Rowan County’s cost of living stands at 90.5% of the national average, while housing costs are at just 77.8% of the national average.

Business leaders say these statistics highlight the favorable economic climate and the exceptional value that residents enjoy in Rowan County.

“These statistics solidify Rowan County’s position as an attractive alternative to neighboring cities like Charlotte, where the cost of living is significantly higher at 98.8% and housing costs reach 89.0% of the national average,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “Our county offers a unique advantage for both white and blue-collar professionals, with its affordability providing ample opportunities to save and enjoy a higher quality of life.”

The combination of a thriving business community, robust economic opportunities, and a lower cost of living creates an irresistible magnet for professionals seeking to establish roots in Rowan County, according to the EDC.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.