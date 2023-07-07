PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Storm chances continue into the weekend as temperatures stay hot

Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend.
Friday will feature a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the early evening hours.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pattern of hot and humid conditions with chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms will continue for today into the weekend. Sunday into Monday, there will be higher chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be severe.

  • Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms
  • Monday: Warm, showers and thunderstorms likely
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

Another hot and humid day is underway across the Carolinas! This afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will also be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the early evening hours. A few isolated showers will be possible before midnight.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with some areas of patchy fog and lows in the 70s.

Over the weekend, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible both on Saturday and Sunday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Monday, a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread showers and storms; expect highs in the upper 80s.

The lower 90s will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

