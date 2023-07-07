PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend

Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot, humid, with scattered storms to end the work week. Summery pattern to last through the weekend!

  • FRIDAY: Low 90s, humid, scattered late day storms
  • WEEKEND: Still hot and humid, scattered storms
  • MONDAY: Slightly cooler, better chance for rain

Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week. Morning lows will start off in the low 70s for most before rebounding back into the low 90s by Friday afternoon. Although the first half of the day will be dry, scattered showers and storms will likely develop by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front pushes east.

Scattered storm chances stick around through the weekend! It won’t be a washout but be flexible with those afternoon and early evening outdoor plans. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday, and only top out in the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

The coolest and most active day in the 7-day forecast will be Monday ahead of another cold front. Once the front moves through, drier and hotter conditions work back in for the middle of next week.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

