Police: One dead in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Charlotte.

Officers were called to Foxford Place on Friday morning for the shooting, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. That’s in the area of the Charlotte Museum of History.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A homicide investigation is underway.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking news as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.