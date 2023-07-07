PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: One dead in east Charlotte shooting

No other information was immediately available.
A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte.
A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Charlotte.

Officers were called to Foxford Place on Friday morning for the shooting, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. That’s in the area of the Charlotte Museum of History.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A homicide investigation is underway.

No other information was immediately available.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

