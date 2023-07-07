Piedmont Players to present Bye Bye Birdie at The Meroney Theater

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bye Bye Birdie is the big-hearted & hilarious musical extravaganza that won four Tony Awards including Best Musical, and it’s coming to Salisbury!

The Piedmont Players will present Bye Bye Birdie at the historic Meroney Theater beginning on Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Bye Bye Birdie features a joyous score, a hilarious book, and so much dancing you will get a workout just watching! Award-winning director Bradley Moore puts a fresh spin on this musical theatre classic that features an immensely talented cast of local creatives that will knock your bobby socks off!

When the draft selects rock star Conrad Birdie, his fans are devastated, but no one more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson, whose songs Birdie was just about to record. Albert’s longtime girlfriend, Rosie, pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television and give a goodbye kiss to one lucky fan. The scheme works, with young Ohio teenager Kim McAfee declared the winner, but no one has counted on the wrath of her jealous boyfriend.

Throw in Albert’s overprotective, dramatic mother, Kim’s grumpy dad, a town full of excitable teens, and a bunch of folks trying to carve out their paths in life – Bye Bye Birdie is a gem that delivers two hours of catchy songs and hilarious laughs.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Cassandra Barrier, Lucy Black, Theresa Brandt, Molly Bronson, Asha Brown, Corina Childs, Maggie Cross, Micah Cross, Bailey Daugherty, Jonathan Ewart, Caroline Forrester, Rachel Johnson, Daniel Keith, Madison Lee, Jonathan Lodgek, Aidan Melton, Caroline Monroe, Emma Peters, Asher Pethel, Madisyn Prater, Leslie Roberts, Rozalyn Walton, Wendy Weant, and Dennis Welch.

Charles Dabbs is the Producing Partner for Bye Bye Birdie.

Performances are set for Friday, July 14 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 PM Friday, July 21 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 PM Friday, July 28 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 PM.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The Meroney Theater is located at 213 S Main Street Salisbury, NC.

Tickets are $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military and are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.