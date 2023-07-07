Parents wanted in child abuse case arrested, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested two parents wanted for child abuse, who’ve been on the run for months.
Police said 24-year-old Brandon Augustine and 23-year-old Mildred Chestnut are in custody. They are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.
Police said they took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care. While at the hospital, they claimed the child’s injuries were due to a minor car crash but police said the child’s injuries were life altering.
Police have not said where the parents were taken into custody or how they were found.
