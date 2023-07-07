PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Parents wanted in child abuse case arrested, CMPD says

Police said they took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care.
Police said they took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested two parents wanted for child abuse, who’ve been on the run for months.

Police said 24-year-old Brandon Augustine and 23-year-old Mildred Chestnut are in custody. They are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Police said they took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care. While at the hospital, they claimed the child’s injuries were due to a minor car crash but police said the child’s injuries were life altering.

Police have not said where the parents were taken into custody or how they were found.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
Union County Sheriff's deputies found 18-year-old Jacob Williamson's body in Monroe after he...
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
More than 12,000 PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have been discovered.
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Sheriff: K-9 passed away inside of hot patrol car after engine shut off
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s K-9 died of heat exhaustion following ‘accident’
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Officials with the Union County Sheriff's Office say phone tracking data taken from the Life360...
“It’s vital”: Phone tracking data used to find South Carolina teen in Union County
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend
Parents wanted in child abuse case arrested, CMPD says