PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

North Carolina church partially collapses after gas explosion, firefighters say

The explosion happened at Franklinville United Methodist Church on Thursday night.
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse...
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse on Thursday night.(Franklinville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A church in North Carolina sustained major damage after an explosion on Thursday night.

According to area fire departments, a gas explosion caused Franklinville United Methodist Church to partially collapse around 9 p.m.

The explosion in Randolph County, south of Greensboro near Asheboro, shut down West Main Street in Franklinville while crews tended to the situation.

Photos showed a wall that appeared to have been blown out by the explosion, creating a large hole in the side of the building.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what set off the explosion.

The Franklinville, East Side and Westside fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Ash-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS.

Related: Lightning strike causes three-alarm fire at Salisbury youth sports ministry building

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
Union County Sheriff's deputies found 18-year-old Jacob Williamson's body in Monroe after he...
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
More than 12,000 PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have been discovered.
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Sheriff: K-9 passed away inside of hot patrol car after engine shut off
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s K-9 died of heat exhaustion following ‘accident’
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Officials with the Union County Sheriff's Office say phone tracking data taken from the Life360...
“It’s vital”: Phone tracking data used to find South Carolina teen in Union County
Brandon Augustine (left) and Mildred Chestnut (right).
Parents wanted in child abuse case arrested, CMPD says
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend