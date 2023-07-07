Man accused of causing $40K in damage to Burke County electrical substations

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a man they believe damaged two electrical substations in Burke County earlier this week.

According to Morganton Public Safety, police officers were called to a substation on West Parker Road, just off I-40, in Morganton on July 3 in reference to damaged property.

Once at the scene, officers determined that someone had entered the property and stole copper wire, causing significant damage to the substation.

During the ensuing investigation, authorities also found that an adjacent substation was also damaged.

Surveillance footage was gathered from both scenes and showed a male suspect, who has since been identified as Terry Pittman, cutting the wire.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Pittman for “cutting, mutilating, defacing, or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals.”

Morganton Public Safety said the combined estimated cost of the damage amounts to $40,000.

Members of the public are asked to report any suspicious activity to 828-437-1211.

