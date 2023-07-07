PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former Amazon manager sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million

A former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10...
A former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million, according to authorities.(Amazon via MGN | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Authorities say a former Amazon worker has been sent to prison after stealing more than $9 million from the company.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, Kayricka Wortham has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for participating in a fraud scheme, with six others also facing charges.

Wortham, 32, worked as an operations manager at an Amazon Warehouse in Georgia from August 2020 to March 2022, where she supervised other workers and approved new vendors as well as the payment of vendor invoices for the company, authorities said.

She reportedly used her job to submit multiple invoices for fake vendors, leading Amazon to pay her and the other people involved $9.4 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wortham had her employees add fake vendor information into the system.

“The defendant abused her position of trust at Amazon to steal nearly $10 million from the company based on a brazen fraud scheme involving fake vendors and fictitious invoices,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Authorities said Wortham had a relationship with one of her co-conspirators, Brittany Hudson, and the two of them purchased expensive real estate and luxury cars, including a nearly $1 million home in Smyrna, Georgia.

Wortham was convicted of the Amazon fraud charges on Nov. 30 after she pleaded guilty.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., handed down Wortham’s sentence, which includes three years of supervised release after her prison term along with paying restitution to Amazon in the amount of $9.4 million.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Hudson and others involved in the scheme.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
Union County Sheriff's deputies found 18-year-old Jacob Williamson's body in Monroe after he...
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
More than 12,000 PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have been discovered.
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Sheriff: K-9 passed away inside of hot patrol car after engine shut off
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s K-9 died of heat exhaustion following ‘accident’
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.
Deputies looking for ‘foot fondler’ who broke into resort, played with women’s feet while they slept
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences and may still face death penalty
FILE - Nikki McCray models a Women's National Basketball Association jersey with WNBA President...
Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51