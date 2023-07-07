Diversity in film, A look into this year’s Charlotte Black Film Festival

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The 13th Annual Charlotte Black Film Festival is happening at the University Area Hilton Hotel July 6-9th. The theme this year is Rise Up and Create Forward. Film Festival Founder Tommy Nichols believes it’s time for filmmakers to rise up and let all see their craft. Nichols says this festival is important.

“It’s really needed because when you talk about diversity in film,” Charlotte Black Film Festival Founder Tommy Nichols said. “It’s really important when you look at these film sets - especially in the Carolinas - you don’t see us and you see a lot of different other individuals who have been working with them over and over again without giving access to other individuals.”

Nichols wants that to change. The Motion Picture Association reports in 2020 the motion picture and television industry in North Carolina provided 16,540 jobs and paid out more than $1.1 billion in wages. The founder doesn’t want Black filmmakers to miss out on profitability.

“I am making it a point to go to city council here in the next few weeks,” Nichols said. “To speak to them about any production that takes place in North Carolina - that our film office is responsible for. I want to be connected to that because I want to create a pathway for others who look like me to be on the sets.”

The founder tells WBTV that economic impact is one of the reasons he started the Charlotte Black Film Festival. He saw some research and that motivated him.

“I saw a presentation that film was going to be one of the top five growth industries in the region,” Nichols said. “And I looked to see what was happening for African Americans and there was nothing. So Charlotte Black Film Festival was created as a premise for economic development.”

Organizers say 1200 people are expected to attend the festival. They will witness more than 140 films in person and streaming. Films include everything from stories about how Gen Z handled the pandemic to a Christian love story. Attendees say they get a lot from the festival.

“They leave with a sense of accomplishment,” Actor Joshua Stephens said. “A sense of pride. They leave with the understanding of how films are made. What it really takes to make the film. How much goes on behind the scenes as well in front of the scenes and it helps people network and create futures.”

There will also be a pitch session held at the festival. People will learn an effective way to pitch their movie ideas and learn how to get funding. Participants believe the festival is worth it and sends a great message.

“It is so important to make movies,” Participant Thaddeus Jones said. “And have people watch them to understand the culture - to understand that this business is an industry of relationships, and we touch many different industries. And so to see a plethora of filmmakers telling different types of stories and bringing us all together in one place to talk - grows the industry but also the economy.”

It takes about $30,000 to put on the Charlotte Black Film Festival. Ticket sales and sponsorships help pay for the event. Planning for next year’s festival will start in August. Organizers want the festival to continue to get bigger and bigger.

“Film content that we see in video is powerful,” Nichols said. “And it has the ability to change lives, change communities and change neighborhoods.”

