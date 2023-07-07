Deputies locate missing trailer in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Big Tex trailer which was reported stolen last week in Rowan County has been located, identified, and returned to the rightful owner, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The estimated value for the trailer was set at $20,000.

The case began on Tuesday, June 13th, when the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen trailer from the Southeast Power Corporation. The trailer reported stolen was described as an open, 2021 Big Tex Gooseneck, forty-foot-long trailer. The trailer was described as black with yellow lettering.

Deputies said the trailer was stolen from the Gold Knob Road area in Salisbury.

Upon locating the trailer this week, Criminal Investigations Division detectives discovered it had minor damage and most of the significant identifiers had been removed in an effort to conceal it from authorities.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

