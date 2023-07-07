PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooper signs ‘Pretrial Integrity Act’ into law in NC

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed the Pretrial Integrity Act into law.

The bill, which officially goes into effect on Oct. 1, takes away the responsibility of magistrates to set bail for some violent offenses.

Instead, judges will determine whether a person charged with specific violent crimes should have a bond set.

Those offenses, according to the bill, include:

  • First- or second-degree murder or attempted first- or second-degree murder
  • First- or second-degree kidnapping
  • First-degree forcible rape
  • Statutory rape of a child by an adult
  • Human trafficking
  • First-degree burglary

The legislation had the support of several lawmakers, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, who took to social media to express his excitement over the bill’s signing into law.

“I have worked diligently alongside local and state partners to ensure more accountability in the criminal justice system and pretrial release,” Jennings tweeted. “This law will ensure our most violent offenders are not released back into the community before going in front of an elected judge.”

WBTV’s Molly Grantham sat down exclusively with Chief Jennings and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather. Why they say it’s a critical step towards making your community safer, tonight at 6.

Charlotte leaders, including the police chief and district attorney, have continued to call out the bond system.

