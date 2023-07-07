PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Concertgoer threw phone at Drake during show

FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on...
FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Someone threw a phone at him during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake is the latest performer to get hit on stage by something thrown by a concertgoer.

Someone threw a cell phone onto the stage, seemingly hitting Drake in the arm or wrist, during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.

The phone fell to the floor.

Drake apparently was not hurt and continued the show.

It’s the latest in a slew of similar incidents in the several few weeks.

Targets have included Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.

Pink had a wheel of cheese and human ashes thrown at her while performing on stage in two separate incidents at her shows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
Union County Sheriff's deputies found 18-year-old Jacob Williamson's body in Monroe after he...
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
More than 12,000 PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have been discovered.
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Sheriff: K-9 passed away inside of hot patrol car after engine shut off
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s K-9 died of heat exhaustion following ‘accident’
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Questions remain about missing Houston man who wasn't really missing
Surveillance footage captured a man damaging two electrical substations in Burke County this...
Man accused of causing $40K in damage to Burke County electrical substations
Police released video of suspects in the death of a Lyft driver who immigrated from Afghanistan.
Lyft driver who died in shooting had fled Taliban takeover in Afghanistan; police release video of suspects
Police released video of suspects in the death of a Lyft driver who immigrated from Afghanistan.
Video released of suspects in Lyft driver death