Child suffered ‘extensive brain injuries’ in abuse case, CMPD says

Police said they took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care.
On Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police gave an update on the case.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested two parents wanted for child abuse, who’ve been on the run for months.

Police said 24-year-old Brandon Augustine and 23-year-old Mildred Chestnut are in custody. They are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

On Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police gave an update on the case. Officials said Augustine was arrested after ordering food at a McDonald’s on Lawyers Road in Mintl Hill. Chestnut was arrested a short time later in a tent in the nearby woods, according to the CMPD.

Both were taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The arrest caps a months-long search that started after police said the two took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care.

While at the hospital, they claimed the child’s injuries were due to a minor car crash but police said the child’s injuries were life-altering. On Friday, investigators said the child has extensive brain injuries.

The suspects had been on the run through Georgia and South Carolina before coming back to North Carolina, ending in their Thursday night arrest, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said the couple were possibly receiving help and other charges may be forthcoming.

Both Augustine and Chestnut were due in court on Friday morning.

