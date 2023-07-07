Chicken waste spills onto Gastonia road after tractor-trailer overturns

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The ramp from Highway 321 (N. Chester St.) onto northbound Interstate 85 in Gastonia is closed due after chicken waste spilled from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to a Gaston County spokesperson.

Gastonia police said no one was injured.

According to police, the ramp is closed for an extended period of time. Avoid the area if you can.

