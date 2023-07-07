Charlotte Prep to resume summer camps, secures temporary classrooms after massive fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte school is planning to resume its summer camps and has secured units to replace classrooms after a three-alarm fire destroyed a campus building last month.

Charlotte Preparatory School said Friday that it will resume its early school camp on July 12, just weeks after the massive fire broke out on the night of June 26 in south Charlotte. Its Camp Prep will start back on July 17.

“We are very grateful to our friends across the street at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, who have generously offered us their space for the rest of the summer,” the school said in an update to WBTV.

In addition to camps restarting, the school also said it has obtained modular units, which will serve as temporary classrooms and staff offices.

One of the units contains six classrooms, two offices and two bathrooms, while the other has two classrooms with two bathrooms.

“It is our intention to make these classrooms and the area surrounding the modular units as pleasing as possible,” the school said in a letter to families. “We want this space to look special and attractive and are all about making lemonade out of lemons!”

The school previously said it would rebuild and make “campus even better.”

During an initial estimate, the Charlotte Fire Department said the school sustained about $2.5 million in damage. However, school leaders later said the damage is likely much more costly.

The school also expressed its gratitude for those who have donated to help rebuild the campus, and said anyone wishing to provide further donations can do so here.

