Attorney General Alan Wilson announces statewide human trafficking prevention education initiative

Alan Wilson
Alan Wilson(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the launch of “TraffickProofSC,” a statewide human trafficking prevention education initiative.

Officials described TraffickProofSC as the overarching prevention education initiative that will begin with a four-part curriculum specifically for high school students.

Wilson announced the initiative Friday alongside SCETV Interim President and CEO Stephanie Cook, Ph.d., South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster, State Task Force leadership and members and State and Local Law Enforcement.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with SCETV to develop age-appropriate, trauma-informed curricula for students across our state,” said State Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead, “As we roll out TraffickProofSC for high school students, we are already planning for the middle school curricula that will be offered later in the year.”

The launch included a backpack giveaway at the Statehouse to highlight the importance of educating young people and their families on the realities of human trafficking.

“The crime of human trafficking continues to impact young people across our state,” said Wilson, “The State Task Force recognized the critical need to launch a statewide prevention education initiative. Our goal is to prevent the crime from happening while continuing to prosecute those who have committed the crime.”

The high school curriculum will be available beginning September 1st.

