PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store

The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, July 1, the Wilmington Fire Department responded to Sportsman’s Warehouse after a child had been unintentionally locked in a gun safe.

According to an announcement from the Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association, the child’s sister had accidentally locked her in the safe. On scene, units with the WFD quickly cut the hinges off of the door.

“Mistakes can happen in an instant, especially with children,” states the Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association.

According to a representative with the fire department, the trapped child was unharmed in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

Latest News

‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site
‘It’s infuriating’: Family of man lost in scaffolding accident reacts to on-site safety violations