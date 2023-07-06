Warrants offer new details about SC teen killed in Union County

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - New arrest warrants are shedding light on a South Carolina teenager killed after meeting a stranger online.

WBTV reported that 18-year-old Kierstyn Williamson, who goes by Jacob, was found dead in Pageland.

Investigators say the transgender teen had met a man online and planned to go to Carowinds with him.

The two ended up traveling to his home in Monroe, several hours away from where Williamson lived. That’s where investigators say Jacob was killed.

Court records show Joshua Newton is charged with murder, while his live-in girlfriend, Victoria Smith, is charged as an accessory after the fact.

The court records say she helped move the body and tried to cover up the crime.

There’s currently an online fundraiser to help raise money for Williamson’s family.

