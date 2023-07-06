Uber launches program allowing parents to add profiles for teens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Uber is expanding to allow teenagers to ride under their parents’ accounts.

The idea behind this is to allow teenagers to request their own Uber ride, with their parents getting a notification and the ability to follow their route.

“In this day and age, I see why there’s a need for that,” Charlotte parent Theresa Soto said.

Soto can understand why Uber is expanding to teens, with expanded safety measures.

Before a teen gets in the car, they’ll be prompted to give their driver a PIN number and that ride cannot start until the driver enters the correct PIN into their app.

Uber also uses sensors and GPS data to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early.

But even with those measures in place, Soto says she won’t be adding a teen profile to her account.

“I would be very opposed to letting my teen go in a car by themselves,” Soto said.

Parents will also receive the driver’s name and vehicle information and can contact that driver themselves.

These are features that ease the minds of other parents.

“If you need it, you need it, so yeah it’s good to have options,” a Charlotte parent named Chris said.

Uber says all drivers undergo a background check and are only approved to drive teens if they have a high rating and a high level of experience.

“It wouldn’t be a problem to me driving a teenager because I know I’m going to get them there safely,” Uber driver Theresa Clark said.

Clark has been driving for Uber for about four years.

“I’m the best Uber driver in Charlotte,” she said. “I always tell them that.”

She says she’s ready to get teens to their destination, and willing to guide the parents every step of the way.

“I will welcome any parent calling me saying do you have my child?” she said. “Did they get there safely? Absolutely.”

Uber began piloting these teen accounts in the U.S. earlier this year and says they’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both families and drivers in the pilot cities.

Teenagers are also able to order food through Uber Eats, however, age-restricted items will not show up as options.

