‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County

Jacob Williamson, born Kierstyn, was found dead after last being seen on June 30.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Promise Edwards had no idea when she said goodbye to Jacob Williamson the night of June 30, it would be the last time she would see him.

“The last thing I told him is that I love you, see you in the morning,” Edwards said.

Edwards has been a family friend of the Williamsons for years, and has known Jacob since birth. She said when Jacob — born Kierstyn — began transitioning to a man, he wasn’t originally accepted by some members of his family.

So Edwards said she welcomed Williamson into her home roughly a month and a half ago, giving him a safe space to be himself for the first time in his life.

“This world was so cruel to Jacob his entire life,” Edwards said. “I find peace in knowing that in the last month and a half, he found peace.”

Also in that last month and a half, Williamson began an online relationship with Joshua Newton from Monroe, according to Union County sheriff’s deputies.

They said Newton drove from Monroe to Laurens, S.C., to pick up Williamson for a date on June 30. Then they said Newton brought Williamson back to a home on Bethpage Lane in Monroe, where they believe he killed Williamson.

Williamson’s body was found on Mangum School Road in Pageland, S.C., roughly 7-10 miles from where deputies believe he was killed.

Newton has been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, while his live-in girlfriend Victoria Smith has been charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards hopes that parents will hear Jacob’s story and be extra vigilant at monitoring who their children are speaking with on the internet.

“Please express to them how unsafe it is to go with people online, how unsafe it is to get in the car with anybody that you do not know,” Edwards said. “Because this is our reality now. Our reality is missing somebody that never deserved to go away like this.”

At this time, the sheriff’s office said there was not enough evidence in the investigation to confirm that this homicide was a hate crime regarding Williamson’s gender identity.

