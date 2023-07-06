Summer-like conditions continue as late-day storms remain possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More rain could be possible today before scattered storms return Friday.

Today: AM fog possible, afternoon/evening storms with highs around 90 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds with scattered afternoon/evening storms.

This Weekend: Seasonal conditions with highs around 90 with storm chances continuing.

Some dense fog will be possible this morning, especially in areas that received rain Wednesday, which will see clearing skies near daybreak. A dense fog advisory could be needed.

Wednesday's rain potential (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Most of today will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs around 90. Storms are not expected to be as widespread as Wednesday evening/night.

Still, pulse thunderstorms will be possible and some of those storms could produce some damaging wind gusts as the storms decay.

Otherwise, the summer-like weather will continue across the region through the beginning of next week. Some days will have higher rain/storm chances that others, but these chances will primarily be during the afternoon/evening.

As we head into the weekend expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Next week, we could see a pattern shift which will bring lower rain chances and warmer temperatures.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

