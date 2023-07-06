PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Summer-like conditions continue as late-day storms remain possible

Storms are possible this afternoon, but chances will not be as widespread as Wednesday.
Most of today will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs around 90.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More rain could be possible today before scattered storms return Friday.

  • Today: AM fog possible, afternoon/evening storms with highs around 90 degrees.
  • Tomorrow: Sun and clouds with scattered afternoon/evening storms.
  • This Weekend: Seasonal conditions with highs around 90 with storm chances continuing.

Some dense fog will be possible this morning, especially in areas that received rain Wednesday, which will see clearing skies near daybreak. A dense fog advisory could be needed.

Storms are not expected to be as widespread as Wednesday evening/night.

Still, pulse thunderstorms will be possible and some of those storms could produce some damaging wind gusts as the storms decay.

Still, pulse thunderstorms will be possible and some of those storms could produce some damaging wind gusts as the storms decay.

Otherwise, the summer-like weather will continue across the region through the beginning of next week. Some days will have higher rain/storm chances that others, but these chances will primarily be during the afternoon/evening.

As we head into the weekend expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Next week, we could see a pattern shift which will bring lower rain chances and warmer temperatures.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

