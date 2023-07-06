Silver alert issued for missing woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina center for missing persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Burke county sheriff’s say, 64-year-old Deborah Ann Belloir is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s and was last seen in Burke County heading north to New Hampshire.

She was last seen at 2125 NC-181 Lot 7 in Morganton and drives a 2022 Black Toyota Corolla with a South Carolina license plate.

If you know about her whereabouts the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact them as soon as possible.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.