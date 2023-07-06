PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Silver alert issued for missing woman

64-year-old believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.
64-year-old believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.
64-year-old believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina center for missing persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Burke county sheriff’s say, 64-year-old Deborah Ann Belloir is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s and was last seen in Burke County heading north to New Hampshire.

She was last seen at 2125 NC-181 Lot 7 in Morganton and drives a 2022 Black Toyota Corolla with a South Carolina license plate.

If you know about her whereabouts the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact them as soon as possible.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

Latest News

Cloninger has a sister dealership in Salisbury which was hit as well, maybe by the same people.
Thieves targeting Hickory car dealership get away with $300K in inventory
Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed Arturo Bravo Santos in a fit of jealous rage on February...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon convicted of murdering his wife’s lover on Valentine’s Day in 2016
New support column for Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride expected next week
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say