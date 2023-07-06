Sentence suspended for man who admitted to rape, Sexual assault survivor “failed” by courts

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - We’re on your side with tonight’s Cover Story. Sexual assault survivors feeling failed by the justice system.

At least two women who were active duty air force accused the same man of raping them on the same night in the same house.

This happened in Dorchester County, South Carolina in the Charleston area two and a half hours Southeast of Charlotte.

After going through all of the proper steps with law enforcement the man who admitted to the crimes is given what the survivors believe is a slap on the wrist .

The case points to a larger issue in the judicial system where sexual predators are let off easy and victims left too suffer long after the case is closed.

It was Kelly Walker’s pre-deployment party the night of April 14th, 2019 an evening of celebration before deploying to Afghanistan with the Air Force.

“We were doing karaoke, we were drinking,” said Kelly Walker, Sexual assault survivor.

At the party was Thaddeus Hayes, a man Walker’s roommate met on a dating app.

“Over playing pool in the corner, and I maybe talk to him two or three minutes off and on”

But the night turned from celebratory to shocking after Walker, her roommate, and her friend all active duty Air Force returned to her home in North Charleston. Hayes joined them.

“You hear about this happening all the time, and I think that everybody thinks that it won’t ever happen to you.”

Walker says Hayes took her roommate inebriated and incapacitated upstairs. Walker and her friend stayed downstairs and when Hayes returned, the three hung out drinking and talking.

“Then I went upstairs and I went to sleep”

At some point in the night, court documents show Hayes raped Walker’s friend who was sleeping on the couch. A police report details the assault and what Hayes said during it both too graphic for us to share.

Court documents state Hayes then went upstairs where Walker says she woke up as he was raping her.

“I’m face down and he’s holding me down and he’s just saying, ‘You like this’ and things like that. And I froze. I couldn’t do anything. I just laid there and cried and he just kept going and when it stopped I just screamed for him to get out of my house.”

Walker, her roommate and her friend called police and went to the hospital for rape kits. Court documents show a rape kit was not performed on Walker’s roommate because she had no memory of what happened at the house that night. Records show prosecutors still viewed her as a victim.

The damage from the rape was immediate for Walker.

“I felt a lot of guilt and shame. I was catatonic. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. I was mortified to be alone with my own naked body,”

8 days after the rapes, Hayes was arrested and charged. 10 days after the rapes, Walker was deployed to Afghanistan.

“When you’re deployed, your whole life changes and I think that’s what I needed at that moment.”

Walker spent 7 months overseas as the justice system marched on until December of 2022 more than 3 and half years after the rapes when Hayes pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was facing up to twenty years in prison, but when the judge slammed his gavel, the decision was finalized that Hayes would be spending no time behind bars. He was sentenced to probation and a year of home detention. The sentence, in Walker’s eyes, nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

“We did everything that we thought we were supposed to do, and we were failed.”

Walker’s case isn’t the only one where a defendant accused of criminal sexual conduct didn’t get prison time.

“I think that they’re just systemic issues that continue to build upon each other. Or we have results like this that are just, I don’t want to use the word unfortunate because it’s not just unfortunate, It’s a devastating to victims and quite frankly, society,” said Sarah Ford, victims attorney.

Our sister station in Charleston dug through pages of court records for criminal sexual conduct cases in South Carolina.

In the last decade in Dorchester County, court records show about 2 percent of closed criminal sexual conduct cases whether first, second or third degree, went to trial. About 73% of the cases were dismissed.

Across the county line in Berkeley County, in the last 10 years, court documents show 2% went to trial and 71% were dismissed.

And in Charleston County, since 2013 court records show less than 8 percent of closed criminal sexual conduct cases went to trial and 61% were dismissed.

But even in a case like Walker’s where the defendant pleads guilty even when the victims get rape kits and cooperate with police and prosecutors, the victims’ attorney says the outcome can be disappointing.

“They reported immediately. Textbook. They did exactly what they were supposed to do. So it’s really difficult to see victims go through the trauma of rape, go through the trauma of preparing for trial and prosecuting, doing everything and still completely locked out and let down by the system.”

Walker says she’s still dealing with the trauma. She has PTSD, chronic stress disorder and a physical condition she says is a result of the rape something that’s required surgery.

During Hayes’ plea hearing, documents show Walker asked the judge to show no leniency because “as victims they were never granted that option.” She believes her request was not honored by the judge. But despite the trauma and outcome of the case and how tough their fight was, she also believes it’s paramount that other sexual assault victims across the state come forward.

“You can’t give up because it’s only going to get worse. You have to just keep fighting. And all of us together, we’re stronger than all of us separately.”

The judge who suspended Hayes’ sentence gave credit for his military service, him not having any priors, and that he quote “worked very hard in treatment to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are resources out there. We gathered a few and they are listed on your website WBTV.com/webextras.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.