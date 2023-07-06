PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury convenience store robbed at gunpoint

The store is located in the 100 block of E. Innes St. near I-85.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

According to the report, the Circle K located on E. Innes near I-85, was robbed at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The gunman got away with $32, according to the report.

Additional information, including a description of the suspect will be included when the story is updated.

The same store was robbed at gunpoint in June, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Uber launches program allowing parents to add profiles for teens