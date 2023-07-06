Salisbury convenience store robbed at gunpoint

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

According to the report, the Circle K located on E. Innes near I-85, was robbed at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The gunman got away with $32, according to the report.

Additional information, including a description of the suspect will be included when the story is updated.

The same store was robbed at gunpoint in June, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

