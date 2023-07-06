Rockwell man accused in case involving kidnapping, assault

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rockwell man with an extensive criminal history is in jail again and facing a long list of charges.

According to jail records, Brian Kyle Gantt, 37, was charged early Thursday morning with kidnapping, false imprisonment common law, assault by pointing a gun, weapon possession by felon, and sexual battery. Bond was set at $300,000.

Gantt is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Friday.

Two years ago, Gantt arrested in connection with a string of break-ins at several schools in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

Kannapolis Police charged him with six counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and five counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

Investigators say the break-ins occurred at multiple Kannapolis City Schools and the RCCC Cosmetology Campus.

