Rinse, repeat: Hot, humid, chance for scattered showers the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Conditions will continue to be hot and humid throughout the day Thursday along with chances for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon/evening.

Today : Hot, PM scattered showers and thunderstorms

Friday : Sun and clouds, partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the 70s.

On Friday, more afternoon storms will be possible ahead of a cold front moving through the Ohio River Valley. Most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s but the chances for storms will increase in the afternoon/evening.

Over the weekend some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Elissia Wilson

