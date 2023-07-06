PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north Charlotte neighborhood off Crawford Drive.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An active SWAT situation that began late Thursday morning in north Charlotte has been resolved, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the department’s SWAT unit was assisting officers on Crawford Drive. That’s not far from Interstate 77 and Fred Alexander Park.

A person was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, officers said.

There is no danger to the public and all roads were set to reopen, according to the CMPD.

