Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An active SWAT situation that began late Thursday morning in north Charlotte has been resolved, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the department’s SWAT unit was assisting officers on Crawford Drive. That’s not far from Interstate 77 and Fred Alexander Park.

A person was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, officers said.

There is no danger to the public and all roads were set to reopen, according to the CMPD.

