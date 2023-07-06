PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say

Wynter Cole Smith
Wynter Cole Smith(WILX)
By WILX News 10 staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - After three days of searching, police in Michigan say the body of Wynter Cole Smith has been found.

Chief Ellery Sosebee with the Lansing Police Department announced the new details during a press conference Wednesday night.

Police confirmed that Wynter’s body was found by Detroit police officers on Detroit’s east side just before 7 p.m.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her. An Amber Alert was issued for Smith.

The man accused of kidnapping Smith, Rashad Maleek Trice, was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday and was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe Trice stole the woman’s car and fled with Wynter, who was not at the home Sunday night. Wynter was not found in the car when Trice was arrested Monday.

Authorities have been searching for the 2-year-old for several days, using helicopters, drones, K-9s and search parties. A $25,000 reward for information was offered by the FBI.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field

Latest News

Novant has been looking for ways to reduce messages and automate where possible.
Recruiting physicians, addressing medical burnout
A rendering of the All Saints Catholic Church expansion project.
Forever Family “Excellerate Church”
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training
After going through all of the proper steps with law enforcement the man who admitted to the...
Sentence suspended for man who admitted to rape, Sexual assault survivor “failed” by courts