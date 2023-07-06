PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Active SWAT situation happening in north Charlotte

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Police have been called to an active SWAT situation in north Charlotte.
Police have been called to an active SWAT situation in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An active SWAT situation is happening in north Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the department’s SWAT unit is assisting officers on Crawford Drive. That’s not far from Interstate 77 and Fred Alexander Park.

Very few details are available at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this SWAT situation as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

Latest News

‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
‘It’s infuriating’: Family of man lost in scaffolding accident reacts to on-site safety violations
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site