PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Owner of escaped water buffalo said he “didn’t know” the 1,500 pound animals were illegal

Animal Control euthanized one that was aggravated, owner sold the other two.
Animal Control euthanized one that was aggravated, owner sold the other two.
By Claire Kopsky
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving four charges and more than $200 of fines, the owner of the three water buffalo told WBTV he “didn’t know” Chinese Water Buffalo were illegal to own in Mecklenburg County.

The three animals escaped George Joseph’s East Charlotte property Friday and were found in neighbor’s yards; up to 3 miles away.

“Some kids came on the other side of the fence and they throw small stones on it. They think they are funny, you know? So this is a big animal and they scared and they push the fence and they escaped,” recalled Joseph.

Neighbors called Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Animal Control and together after hours of trying, they were able to corral two of the animals into a trailer.

The third buffalo wandered off out of sight Friday night and crews continued to search for it until it was found at Albemarle Elementary School ball fields at 6:30 a.m. Saturday where Animal Control had to euthanize the animal after it became too aggressive to contain.

The City of Charlotte’s Exotic or Wild Animal Ordinance states that the Chinese Water Buffalo are not permitted to be kept as pets, because it would fall under exotic law that applies to many animals.

Exotic law includes…

  • animals that would ordinarily be confined to a zoo
  • ones that would be found in the wilderness here in America or another country
  • one that is the species of an animal not indigenous to North America
  • one that is likely to cause a reasonable person to be fearful of harm to themselves or their property

However, if someone owns an ‘exotic animal’ to be a production animal, that falls under a different law.

“Then it falls to the Department of Agriculture to be the one that oversees that,” explained Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Communications & Outreach Manager/PIO Melissa Knicely. “We’ve had a lot of discussions over the last couple of days about that and kind of dig in, ultimately, it doesn’t matter one way or the other. This was a public safety incident.”

Animal Control said Joseph told them he purchased the water buffalo for consumption during religious and cultural events. But when WBTV visited him on his property he said, “sometimes we go and ride on the top of the buffalo...[they’re for] Enjoyment. Reselling, buying and reselling in the marketplace, auction places we collecting from the people and reselling them. Make some profit.”

By Thursday mid-day Joseph had removed the water buffalo. He said he sold them after learning they were illegal.

A part of the fence was broken by the water buffalo when it escaped.
A part of the fence was broken by the water buffalo when it escaped.(Source: WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

Latest News

"Our county offers a unique advantage for both white and blue-collar professionals, with its...
Study highlights affordability of living in Rowan Co.
Brookhill Village in Charlotte
Lease holders of Brookhill Village looks to County Commissioners for funding
The store is located in the 100 block of E. Innes St. near I-85.
Salisbury convenience store robbed at gunpoint
MURDOCK Study samples and data helped Duke researchers find a new indicator of heart failure.
Kannapolis-based MURDOCK Study samples speed heart failure discovery