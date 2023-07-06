PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New support column for Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride expected next week

After that, park officials said they plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles.
By being in the right place at the right time at Carowinds, Jeremy Wagner made sure tragedy was avoided.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An inspection of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds has revealed more about the appearance of a crack in one of the support beams, park staff said.

A battery of tests revealed the fracture formed along a weld line in the steel column, according to Carowinds.

The park has worked in conjunction with the ride’s manufacturer to remove and replace the existing support column, a statement read in part. The new support column is expected to be delivered next week.

Once the column is installed, Carowinds staff will conduct a series of tests to ensure the ride’s safety, according to the statement. After that, park officials said they plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles.

Carowinds' Fury 325 rollercoaster closure
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
No collaboration between states on inspections, Fury 325 shut down at Carowinds due to crack
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster

“While we regularly inspect the coaster, we are planning to implement additional inspection procedures to ensure we are making every effort to promptly identify and address future potential issues,” according to Carowinds. “These new measures will include the regular use of drones outfitted with cameras to access and inspect hard-to-reach areas.”

Fury 325, the park’s largest ride, has been closed indefinitely since a June 30 video taken by Jeremy Wagner showing the crack in the support beam went viral.

Inspectors arrived at Carowinds on Monday to begin an inspection of the ride following the viral video.

Carowinds has over 60 rides and attractions at the 400-acre amusement park in both South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Labor, it inspected 29 rides there this year, meaning the remaining 30 plus falls on the North Carolina side.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

Latest News

Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site
‘It’s infuriating’: Family of man lost in scaffolding accident reacts to on-site safety violations