New Charleston Co. Schools superintendent says he’s ready to listen, learn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man selected to lead the Charleston County School District laid out his plans for his first 100 days in the role.

The Charleston County School Board had voted 6-3 to approve the contract for Dr. Eric Gallien. He spoke for about 30 minutes on Thursday but didn’t explain much about his plans to address issues plaguing the state’s second-largest school district.

“As superintendent, I will work tirelessly to provide the necessary resources, support, and guidance to help each student reach their fullest potential,” he said.

Thursday was the first time Gallien has spoken as the district’s leader. He was selected as superintendent after two other finalists for the position dropped out before they met with the community.

“It’s no secret that there was some controversy around the search itself,” Gallien said. “I am committed to this community, learning what is going on in this community and building those relationships.”

When Gallien’s contract began on July 1, he became the highest-paid employee in the Charleston County School District’s history with a salary of $275,000. After the first year, his salary will increase by 2% annually.

Gallien is entitled to all benefits including health, disability, and life insurance. He’s getting 20 days of annual leave per term, the contract states.

Don Kennedy, the district’s former superintendent, was making $246,595. Kennedy succeeded Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, who was making $241,993 when she left the district in 2021.

“The offer was based on market value,” Gallien said about his contract.

Lowcountry Black Parents Association co-founder Anjene Davis said he remains hopeful Gallien can tackle some of the district’s challenges, such as their reading test scores.

“We have a school district that is 40% African American, and of that 40%, a number of those students are presented with academic challenges that our school district is supposed to address,” Davis said.

When asked about his thoughts on critical race theory, Gallien said, “Critical race theory does not fit into my approach. I do not advocate for critical race theory, nor do I think it has a place in K-12 education.”

However, Gallien wrote his dissertation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2012 about leadership practices that support the achievement of Black men.

“I don’t know if I would say he walked back his statement as much as he tried to adjust for the environment of what it was he was dealing with,” Davis said about Gallien’s remarks.

Davis said the district has historically struggled with socioeconomic issues involving race, homelessness and mental health.

“Furthermore, I think [critical race theory] has become the social and political boogeyman for many on the right to avoid the acknowledgment that we have a lot of systemic and institutional issues that impact not only education but our communities as a whole,” Davis said.

Gallien said the reason he chose to come to Charleston was simple.

“Charleston has a rich history and a vibrant community that values education, a value that sometimes has passionate views in a community like Charleston,” he said. “One of my strengths as a leader is to bring communities together. That is why I was drawn to the strong sense of community and the shared commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities for every student.”

Gallien also addressed concerns with his health, sharing he was diagnosed with kidney cancer four years ago and is in remission.

“During that journey, I also had two knee replacements over the last four years,” he said. “While they were a blow to my love for running and cycling, I was able to endure it and come out of it with more empathy, compassion and the understanding that everyone faces their own battles in life.”

He said his focus during his first 100 days as superintendent is listening and learning and finding where opportunities may exist.

“I have no prescribed program that I’m bringing to the district,” he said. “In my first 100 days, I plan to listen and learn from the community as you go out and find out what the challenges may be.”

Success in the first 100 days, he said, would mean creating a detailed report about his findings.

“That would be one benchmark of success, and then how we can move forward in developing a plan to address some of the things that came out of the 100-day assessment,” he said.

Gallien’s initial contract runs through June 30, 2025, at which point the district may extend the contract for an additional year.

Dr. Eric Gallien spoke to reporters about his focus in his first 100 days in his new role.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.