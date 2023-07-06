Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon convicted of murdering his wife’s lover on Valentine’s Day in 2016

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed Arturo Bravo Santos in a fit of jealous rage on February 14, 2016, after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.(WIS)
By Nick Neville
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After more than seven years, a Lexington County jury convicted Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon of murder in the Valentine’s Day shooting death of his wife’s lover.

Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed Arturo Bravo Santos in a fit of jealous rage on February 14, 2016, after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

In a fiery closing argument, solicitor Rick Hubbard argued that Leon fired the fatal shots into the Toyota Tundra that night — with malice in his heart.

Leon knew his wife was having an affair with Santos, he argued, and he took steps to catch the pair in the act.

This was about his honor, his manhood, and his pride, the solicitor said.

Leon put a tracking device on his wife’s car and searched for dating profiles that may have belonged to his wife, with Hubbard calling this a “recipe” for malice.

Leon’s 911 call from the night of the killing is “the best evidence of what was in Greg Leon’s head,” Hubbard said.

On that call, Leon says he just shot his wife and her lover after he caught her cheating on him.

Veteran defense attorney Jack Swerling, in his closing argument, said that Leon had mere seconds to make a “life-altering decision about whether he was in imminent danger” that night at the Lexington County park-and-drive.

The defense had asserted that Leon feared for his life after he heard his wife scream, and saw Santos reaching for something in the truck.

No gun was ever recovered from the vehicle.

The state, Swerling argued, had not met its burden to disprove that Leon was acting in self-defense.

Swerling conceded that Leon made a “big mistake” in throwing the gun that fired the fatal shots out his car window, but said that rational people don’t always act rationally in irrational situations.

He explained Leon’s actions that night as a man paralyzed by shock and fear.

Santos was a predator who went after women for their money, and “shattered” the American dream that Leon had built for his family, Swerling said.

To say that Leon approached the Toyota Tundra with intent to kill is “preposterous,” Swerling argued.

He also disputed some of the state’s conclusions about how Santos’s body was positioned when he was killed.

At one point during the course of the nearly three-week trial, the defense called for a mistrial after a pathologist testified that her opinion about the position of Santos’s right arm at the time of the shooting had changed.

The judge denied this motion after a three-day recess.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

